7 Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies releasing on Diwali 2024 that you should check out

The festival of Diwali is approaching, and several Indian movies are set to release in theaters as part of the celebration. In the South Indian cinema scene, Tamil movies have a substantial lineup, featuring films like Amaran, Brother, and Bloody Beggar.

Likewise, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are also preparing for their big screen debuts around Diwali 2024. Here are some movies from these industries that you should consider watching during the festive season.

Movies from Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releasing for Diwali 2024

1. Lucky Baskhar (Telugu)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, Sai Kumar

Director: Venky Atluri

Release date: October 31, 2024

Set in the 1980s, the movie Lucky Baskhar takes us through the life of a banker, played by Dulquer Salmaan. In the troubling life of the titular character, he strives to climb up the ladders in his professional career, owing to financial struggles. The movie is set to take us on a thrilling journey of the character's rise to riches and how it changes him.

2. I Am Kathalan (Malayalam)

Cast: Naslen, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Anshima Anilkumar, Vineeth Vasudeva, Sajin Cherukayil, Vineeth Viswam

Director: Girish AD

Release date: November 7, 2024

The much-delayed drama thriller starring Premalu fame Naslen and director Girish AD is the film I Am Kathalan. The movie is expected to follow the life of Vishnu, a young guy who makes a silly attempt to win back his girlfriend by hacking her.

Advertisement

However, things take a turn when it turns into a dangerous game of revenge, with Vishnu likely losing everything he ever loved.

3. Ka (Telugu)

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley

Director: Sujith & Sandeep

Release date: October 31, 2024

Ka, starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role, is a period-action thriller film directed by dup Sujith and Sandeep. The movie focuses on a postman called Abhinaya Vasudev, who has a habit of reading other people’s letters.

One day, he wakes up in an interrogation cell with no memory of how he got there. A mysterious interrogator attempts to extract hidden secrets from him using hypnosis. The remainder of the movie revolves around the secrets buried deep within him and the events about to unfold.

4. Bagheera (Kannada)

Cast: Srii Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Garuda Ram

Director: Dr Suri

Release date: October 31, 2024

Bagheera, starring Srii Murali in the lead role, is an action thriller movie focusing on a policeman turned vigilante. In his attempt to rid of wrongdoers in society, the man wears a mask at night and vanquishes his foes, ensuring justice among people.

Advertisement

5. Rahasya Idam Jagath (Telugu)

Cast: Rakesh Galebhe, Sravanthi Prattipati, Manasa Veena, Bhargav Gopipatnam, Kartheek Kandula

Director: Komal Bharadwaj

Release date: November 8, 2024

Rahasyam Idam Jagath is a sci-fi adventure film from Telugu cinema that explores the concept of Sri Chakra and the roots of ancient Indian epics. This movie, which blends elements of science fiction and mythology, promises to offer viewers a unique experience.

6. Anpodu Kanmani (Malayalam)

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Anagha Narayanan, Johny Antony, Navas Vallikkunnu, Althaf Salim, Mridul Nair

Director: Liju Thomaz

Release date: November 8, 2024

Anpodu Kanmani, starring Arjun Ashokan in the lead role, is a comedy-drama flick directed by Liju Thomaz. The movie focuses on a newly married couple's witty and insightful life as they try to balance societal ideologies and traditional values. The film's humorous tone is said to tackle the tension between personal desires and conventional norms.

7. Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru (Telugu)

Cast: Naresh Vijay Krishna, Narne Nithiin, Sampada, Rao Ramesh, Nellore Sudharshan

Director: Vegesna Satish

Release date: November 8, 2024

Advertisement

The official Telugu remake of the Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha starrer Theevandi is the film Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru. The film focuses on the life of a young man widely known to be a chain-smoker in his village.

The man falls in love with his rival party member’s daughter, leading up to their marriage. However, various events take place, which lead to her father asking the young man to abstain from smoking. The rest of the film focuses on how the man fulfills the same.

ALSO READ: ‘I thought your parents raised you…’; R Madhavan throws funny jab at paparazzi as he arrives in his new clean-shave look; WATCH