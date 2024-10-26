WATCH: Amaran duo Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi match vibes in comfy athleisure as they touch down in Hyderabad

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Amaran has been ruling the charts for some time now, even before its release on October 31. The one-of-a-kind biopic narrating the bravery of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan has created a stir among the audience with its many glimpses. And recently the lead stars of the film got spotted at the Hyderabad airport, building up excitement for their exciting performance on-screen.

In the video, Sai Pallavi can be seen at the Hyderabad airport clad in an icy blue baggy t-shirt paired with jeans. While the diva wore a face mask, one could see her smiling for the paparazzi from her facial expression. The video won the hearts of her fans.

On the other hand, Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan was also spotted at the Hyderabad airport at about the same time. He wore a simple white t-shirt and a pair of joggers, matching style with ultimate comfort.

Watch the video here:

Well, directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy, Amaran will be released on the festive date of Diwali this year. The film, a biopic, required Sivakarthikeyan to undergo a massive physical transformation to essay the character of an army major.

Not just him, Sai Pallavi has also earned applause for her role as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of Major Mukund. The diva’s simplicity and versatility seeping through the glimpses of the film have made audiences hail her versatility.

Advertisement

Amaran happens to be coproduced by Kamal Haasan. Quite recently, Sivakarthikeyan, during an interview with India Today Digital, spoke about his relationship with the senior actor and shared how initially he used to be very scared in front of the Ulaganayagan and did not know what to talk to him about.

Nonetheless, Sivakarthikeyan revealed what Kamal Haasan had to say about Amaran and shared, “When he watched Amaran, I was a bit tensed. He saw the non-dubbed version and called it good. He said that the team had done their job well, and now it’s up to the audience. To get such a compliment from Kamal sir was overwhelming for me.”

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan would be next seen in the upcoming film tentatively titled SK23, directed by AR Murugadoss. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will be seen in Thandel, opposite Naga Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Is Sai Dharam Tej envious of his successful cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun? Find out what Virupaksha actor has to say