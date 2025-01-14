Amid controversy over box office numbers of Game Changer, Ram Charan drops a statement on Sankranti

Ram Charan’s latest release, Game Changer, marks his first solo film after a gap of four years, his last being SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Shankar directorial, which is a political action thriller at its core, has impressed audiences for more than one reason. There has also been a fair share of response from netizens, who feel the plotline did not offer something unique.

Now, the actor issued a statement on his official Instagram handle, expressing love and gratitude to everyone for pouring such an amount of love into his labour of love.

Check out his post here:

An excerpt from his long note read as follows: “This Sankranthi, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film’s success.”

Along with the post, Ram Charan also penned a caption, where he did not forget to give due credit to his filmmaker, Shankar, for crafting a film like Game Changer.

He wrote, “A big thank you to Shankar Sir for the opportunity. Happy Sankranthi.”

Quite recently, Game Changer faced a setback when the film leaked online within hours of its release.

In response, the makers filed a case against those responsible for leaking the full film online in its HD version. As per reports by Aakashvani, a list of 45 suspected individuals has been involved in the matter.

Advertisement

Besides that, the makers also filed another complaint, citing a sort of planned negative campaign being launched against the Ram Charan starrer. The complaint highlights that certain crucial scenes and clips from the film were shared across social media so that it could tamper with viewers’ experiences.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Ahead of finale, Shilpa Shirodkar receives warm shoutout from sister; Namrata Shirodkar and niece Sitara