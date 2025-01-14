Game Changer Day 4 India Box Office: Ram Charan and Shankar's movie COLLAPSES on 1st Monday; Adds just Rs 8 crore to tally
Game Changer, directed by S Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in title roles, is the biggest disaster in Indian movie history.
Game Changer collected Rs. 8 crore approx on its first Monday, with collections holding similar to Sunday in Andhra Pradesh, and a crash in the Hindi version. The four day running total of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film in India is Rs. 107.50 crore.
The collections of Shankar's movie remained at par with Sunday in Andhra Pradesh as the holiday period has started. The collections for the next few days in the state should remain steady at low levels. Game Changer dropped significantly in Nizam and saw a free fall in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Hindi version also ran out of creative accounting on Monday as the collections crashed to probably organic levels though there may still be some ticket feeding there. Either way, it doesnt really matter because nothing changes the fate of the film which is a big fat DISASTER.
Game Changer's commercial performance should be a wake up call for producers who spend absurd amounts of money on elements of the film that don't add much value to the film in general; neither do they result in more people turning up to theatres. The films must be budgeted smartly, to mitigate the kind of situation the makers of Game Changer find themselves in. We are looking at losses in the tune of Rs 150 crore for producers and losses of over 50 crore for the distributors.
The Box Office Collections of Game Changer are as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 65.50 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 21.50 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 12 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 32 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 27.75 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 107.50 cr.
Game Changer plays at a theatre near you now. Book your tickets for the movie if you wish to watch it.
ALSO READ: Game Changer Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Shankar film scores a mere 125cr weekend worldwide