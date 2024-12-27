Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t want to be compared with Allu Arjun; here's why

Icon star Allu Arjun has been at the forefront of success with his latest release Pushpa 2. The film has set an unparalleled benchmark and has broken several records over time. Recently, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tagged himself a fan of AA, but strikingly revealed how he does not want to be compared with the latter. Find out.

As per Hindustan Times, during a conversation with a female contestant on his quiz based show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan was told by the former how she is a huge fan of him and Allu Arjun both.

In response, the Deewar actor said, “Allu Arjun is an incredibly talented artist, and the recognition he has received is well-deserved. I’m also a huge fan of his. Recently, his movie was released and if you haven’t seen it yet, you should watch it. But don’t compare me to him."

Well, previously it was Allu Arjun who had tagged Amitabh Bachchan as an enigmatic inspiration in his life and career.

In one of the videos which had gone viral in social media, the Pushpa star mentioned that Sr Bachchan was the ultimate icon he has always looked up to.

Quite interestingly, Big B did respond to such heightened praise from AA and responded heartily to the same via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). The senior actor expressed feeling humbled by the words of the Telugu star and wished him continued success.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “#AlluArjun ji... so humbled by your gracious words... you give me more than I deserve... we are all such huge fans of your work and talent... may you continue to inspire us all... my prayers and wishes for your continued success!”

Check out the post here:

Coming back to Allu Arjun’s latest film, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office already and there seems to be no stopping for the film across the country anytime soon.

ALSO READ: 14 PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse into her Holiday celebration which is all about ‘having no plan’