14 PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse into her Holiday celebration which is all about ‘having no plan’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to inspire millions of her fans with her sheer positivity towards life. Her recent social media post has drawn special attention too where she disclosed how she has chosen to step back and relax during the holidays.

Taking to her IG account, Samantha dropped a bunch of pictures, capturing various moments from how she had been spending her holidays.

Besides the handful of snapshots where the diva can be seen catching up on lots of sleep, Sam could be seen engaging in the power of positive affirmations, wandering through lots of places and soaking in the beauty of nature and taking a beat from the daily hustle.

Along with it, Samantha penned a note in the caption, summing up her reflections during the holiday season. She expressed, “Maybe it’s fine to just sit and stare. Maybe the hustle can wait for a while. Maybe all you need in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life. Maybe having no plan is part of the plan… To wander, to wonder, just because you can. Happy Holidays.”

Well, besides her work front, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress has often hit the spotlight because of her personal life. The actress has time and again opened up about the various stigmas she has faced, after her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

For instance, in one of her interviews with Galatta India, the actress talked about how people tagged her with derogatory terms like ‘second hand’, ‘used’ etc after a particular setback in her personal life.

She explained, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to that. I get a lot of comments saying, ‘second-hand,’ ‘used,’ and ‘wasted life.’ You are pushed into a corner where you feel like a failure. You feel guilt; you are supposed to feel shame that you were once married.”

On the work front, her last release Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring Varun Dhawan was super successful at the box office. Moving on, she has the action thriller Maa Inti Bangaram, the first project under her own banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

She also has another Bollywood film Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in the pipeline. It is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role opposite her.

