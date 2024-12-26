Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 22 India Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie remains top pick in North India; Nets spectacular Rs 7.25 crore

The success of Pushpa 2 : The Rule is undoubtedly one of the best achievements that Indian cinema will be forever proud of. The Pushpa sequel has been setting new benchmarks at the box office during its theatrical run. Released on December 5, Pushpa 2, which features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, has completed three weeks in cinemas and doesn't seem to halt anytime soon. It remains the top choice in North Indian markets.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Collects Rs 7.25 Crore On Day 22; Touches Little Under The 100 Crore Mark In Third Week

Pushpa 2 is receiving immense love from Hindi-speaking audience for three weeks. In the extended first week, Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 389 crore, followed by Rs 178 crore in the second week.

Sukumar's directorial received Christmas bonus on Day 21 as it collected Rs 14 crore in Hindi markets. A day after the festival, the mass action drama fetched Rs 7.25 crore net on third Thursday, bringing its third week collection to Rs 94.75 crore.

The total three-week collections of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) now stands at Rs 661.75 crore net in India.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Collected In Hindi Markets So Far

Day/Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Total Rs 661.75 crore

Pushpa 2 Competes With Baby John

Pushpa 2 has found a new competition on Christmas and it is none other than Baby John. Starring Varun Dhawan, Atlee's production released in Hindi language collected Rs 10.75 crore net in India on its opening day. Considering it was a crowded Christmas with Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King's theatrical run, Varun-starrer much-hyped film performed decently on the first day. It is to be noted that the movie has crashed on its second day.

Advertisement

What's Next For Pushpa 2 In Fourth Week?

As of now, Pushpa 2 is eyeing Rs 700 crore which would be easily achieved by the fourth week. Allu Arjun's recently released film is expected to touch in the range of Rs 750 crore to Rs 800 crore as its all-time collection in Hindi markets. Meanwhile, the Pushpa sequel has crossed Rs 1200 crore gross in India and its performance on New Year will determine how further it can go at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 21 Box Office: Allu Arjun led crime-drama braves new competition; Nets a mind-boggling Rs 14 crore on Christmas day