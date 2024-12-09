Pushpa 2: Hyderabad police arrest Sandhya theater owner and 2 others over mishap at Allu Arjun's film premiere

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has been dominating all the headlines at the moment, courtesy of its massive success at the box office. However, its premiere show in Hyderabad’s iconic Sandhya Theater on December 4 brought in unforeseen circumstances after a fan died during the event.

And now, the owner of the Sandhya Theater, M. Sandeep, has been arrested by the Hyderabad police, along with 2 others, in connection to the tragic loss of life. The arrests include his manager, M. Nagaraju, and his security head, Gandhakam Vijay Chander.

A case has been lodged against these three under IPC Section 105 (right of private defense of property), 118 (1) (concealing design to commit offense punishable with death or imprisonment for life), along with Section 3(5) of BNS (joint criminal liability).

For the uninitiated, complete havoc and stampede were caused outside the theater premises on the premiere day of the film on December 4.

The actor himself was present in the audience to watch his own film, accompanied by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and co-actor Rashmika Mandanna. Their presence led to a huge gathering of fans, causing quite a disruption, which resulted in the death of a female fan due to a stampede-like situation.

On December 6, Allu Arjun shared a video of himself addressing the unfortunate event that broke out during the premiere show of his film.

In a heartbreaking clip, the actor promised to help out the family of the victim and revealed he would donate a sum of Rs. 25 lakhs to them as a sign of goodwill.

Allu Arjun further highlighted that the money he would extend is a mark of his relentless support to the grieving family and mentioned that the makers of Pushpa 2 will be ready to bear any medical expenses if required and stand beside the family of the victim during this difficult period of time.

Take a look at the video here:

For the uninitiated, the Sukumar directorial has grossed a whopping 400 crore mark at the Indian box office within 3 days of release. The makers have announced a third part installment to the film already.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Manchu Manoj gets spotted with multiple injuries at hospital amid alleged feud with father Mohan Babu