WATCH: Manchu Manoj gets spotted with multiple injuries at hospital amid alleged feud with father Mohan Babu

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault and harassment.

The Manchu family has become the talk of the town ever since rumors of a feud between Manchu Manoj and Mohan Babu surfaced online. Recently, the former was seen exiting a hospital after getting discharged with a neck and leg injury. Several videos of him are now going viral across social media platforms.

In the viral videos, Manchu Manoj can be seen struggling to walk outside the hospital. He was being assisted by his team, who helped him reach his car. The video also showcased him wearing a neck brace. These videos surfaced after a rumored feud with his father, Mohan Babu. When asked about the issue, the actor declined to respond.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchu Manoj visited a police station in Hyderabad to file a complaint against his father. He claimed that Mohan Babu attacked him and his wife at their home. Reports stated that Manoj showed his injuries to the police before lodging a formal complaint.

Mohan Babu denied the accusations and alleged that his son attacked him first. The disagreement was said to be related to a property dispute. As the news spread online, Mohan Babu issued a statement to clarify the situation.

According to Hindustan Times, his spokesperson released a statement that read, "There is no truth in the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Media is broadcasting imaginary stories that Manoj turned up at the police station wounded. Don’t spread false propaganda without any evidence."

Last year, Manchu Manoj accused his half-brother Vishnu Manchu of misbehaving with his family. The incident gained widespread attention after a video went viral online.

The video allegedly showed Vishnu trying to break into Manoj's residence while two men attempted to stop him. Manoj claimed that Vishnu had assaulted his family and relatives.

The dispute escalated after Manoj remarried Bhuma Mounika Reddy. As per the reports, Vishnu opposed the wedding and was uncomfortable at the ceremony.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

