Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela bring on classy charm in eye-catching yet simple attire

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, were spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding affair at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The event, previously graced by South Indian stalwarts like Thalaivar Rajinikanth, Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu, Bahubaali sensation, and pan-India actor Rana Daggubati, now saw the Mega family in attendance.

Ram Charan’s and Upasana’s radiant entry at Anant-Radhika wedding

The RRR actor is gearing up for his next with Maverick Indian filmmaker S. Shankar, having recently wrapped up shooting for the action-packed entertainer. Amidst his professional commitments, fans frequently appreciate how he manages his personal life.

The Magadheera actor’s radiant entry at the luxurious wedding added another feather to his cap, showcasing his perfect balance between his professional and personal life.

Ram Charan made a striking yet understated entrance at the mega wedding, dressed in a traditional off-white kurta pajama. He completed his look with ethnic footwear and complementing glasses, exuding a blend of elegance and cultural charm.

Meanwhile, Upasana looked stunning in a baby blue designer saree, accessorizing her minimalistic look with elegant ornaments and a potli purse. The couple appeared with glowing smiles, happily posing in front of the camera.

Ram Charan’s upcoming flick:

Next up, the Telugu superstar will appear in Game Changer, a political thriller directed by ace director S Shankar. The film features a star-studded cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, alongside Ram Charan in three distinct roles.

A few days ago, Charan took to Instagram to announce the completion of shooting for his latest film. The superstar shared a collage of two pictures featuring him beside helicopters, offering a glimpse into his character in 'Game Changer.

Alongside the photos, the actor wrote, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.”

Check out Ram Charan’s post:

Following his 2022 film Acharya, Ram Charan aims for a strong comeback with this high-budget film, which is reported to cost Rs. 200 crore.

