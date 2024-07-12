Here's what S Shankar posted about AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander ahead of Indian 2 release; shares BLOCKBUSTER pic

S Shankar surprised everyone as he confirmed that Indian 2 would feature some of the theme music composed by AR Rahman for the 1996 action film. The director stated that the music has been now used by Anirudh Ravichander in the much-anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer sequel.

The revelation was made just a day before the film’s release in theatres.

Shankar confirms Senapathy’s theme song in Indian 2

The Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2, released on Friday (July 12), is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. Both films were directed by S Shankar.

However, one striking exclusion in the sequel is A.R. Rahman, who composed the unforgettable music and soundtrack for the original movie. It came as a surprise to the fans not to find Rahman's name associated with the sequel. The music composition for the sequel is done by Anirudh Ravichander.

Fortunately for fans of A.R. Rahman and the music in the first Indian, Shankar posted on Instagram/X recently that a few tunes and background music from the original Indian soundtrack will be used in the new movie.

Shankar wrote on a social media post, “For all those nostalgics out there, Excited to announce that some of Indian’s theme music for Senapathy will return in its sequel - #Indian2 Thanks to @arrahman and @anirudhofficial #Indian2morrow.”

Indian music vs. Indian 2 music

The music of the original Indian was composed during A.R. Rahman's initial peak in the 1990s when he effortlessly combined Western styles with traditional Indian music.

Almost all songs were chartbusters, too, with legendary singers in the likes of Yesudas, S.P. Balasubramanyam, Hariharan, Harini, Susheela, and Swarnalatha as the lead singers.

The music for the sequel is more youthful and energetic. Anirudh, who knows the pulse of the younger generation, has come up with some peppy numbers. Notably, Anirudh used some elements from A.R. Rahman's original versions for the background music.

Indian 3 coming

Indian 2 will have a sequel, Indian 3, which will hit theaters in 2025. The trailer of Indian 3 was out today with Indian 2. Kamal Haasan will once again play the role of Senapathy in Indian 3. Kajal Aggarwal will be the heroine in Indian 3, starring opposite Kamal Haasan.

Indian 3 will feature Senapathi's backstory, along with the probable character of Senapathy’s father, as shown in the trailer, which is set in the British India era.

Lead heroine Kajal Aggarwal will be learning Kalari for her role in Indian 3. The producers, LYCA, have confirmed that Anirudh will compose the music for the film, which is slated for a January 2025 release.

