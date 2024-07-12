Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka serve major couple goals as they arrive in royal ethnic outfits

The entire country is currently focused on the mega wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Earlier, stalwarts from the South Indian film industry, including Mahesh Babu and Thalivar Rajinikanth, were spotted on their way to join the extravagant event.

Bahubali sensation and pan-India actor Rana Daggubati joined the high-profile wedding with his wife Miheeka Daggubati. The power couple looked happy and glamorous in ethnic attire as they entered the venue.

Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka make ethereal entry at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Rana Daggubati appeared in his signature bearded look, dressed in an off-white designer kurta paired with matching ethnic footwear and accessorized with glasses.

Meanwhile, Miheeka stunned in a designer red lehenga, complemented by jewelry and a handbag as accessories. The Daggubatis looked radiant and happy, enjoying each other's company as they posed for photographs.

More about the big fat wedding

Superstar Rajinikanth earlier graced the wedding venue with his presence, arriving with his family. The legendary actor was seen posing for photographs, adding an aura of glamour and excitement to the occasion.

Check out Rajinikanth’s arrival at the venue:

The viral video featuring the legendary Rajinikanth and Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor grooving together has set social media on fire, sparking an absolute frenzy among fans.

Thalaivar dancing at the event:

At the event, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu appeared alongside his wife Namrata Shirodkar, radiating happiness as they graciously posed for photographs.

Mahesh Babu with his family:

On the wedding night, the musical maestro of Indian cinema AR Rahman was also spotted at the grand venue.

Apart from the South Indian stalwarts, the power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, WWE star John Cena, and many other high-profile dignitaries, attended the mega wedding.

Daggubati on the work front

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the 2023 Telugu action spy film Spy, directed and edited by Garry BH.

Next up, the Bheemla Nayak actor will star in an upcoming Tamil action drama film Vettaiyan, written and directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, alongside the Virata Parvam actor.

The teaser for Vettaiyan generated a huge buzz among cinephilies.

Vettaiyan Teaser -

Vikram and Jawan fame music composer Anirudh Ravichander is associated with the film.

