The grand Ambani wedding festivities have begun, and the guest list is brimming with celebrities. From beloved Hollywood A-listers to international icons like Kim Kardashian and John Cena, and even global business tycoons—it’s a truly star-studded extravaganza filled with pure glamor galore.

From Bollywood royalty like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to young fashion icons like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, everyone’s going to be in attendance. It’s set to be an evening filled with glamour, grandeur, and fashion finesse. We honestly can’t keep calm!

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom in and have a proper glance at Kiara Advani's latest look for some major wedding fashion inspiration.

Kiara Advani’s elegant and colorful look:

Kiara Advani is a proper fashion icon who consistently aces her look. This is especially true for her ethnic fashion game. The Satyraprem Ki Katha actress’ latest look was ethnic fashion perfection at its very best. The multicolored lehenga set looked absolutely radiant against the Bollywood actress’ complexion. It also helped her flaunt her enviable curves, and we loved the modern gasp-worthy lehenga.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress dared to embrace Gujarati tradition at its very core with her mesmerizing lehenga look, from Torani, worth Rs. 4,99,500. It featured a cap-sleeved blouse with an alluring sweetheart neckline, adding a rather sultry twist to her look.

The blouse’s resplendent gold embroidery also perfectly elevated the look with a regal touch. The blouse also had an elegant tie-up style with embellishments at the back, enhanced with a circular cut-out design.

She completed her look by pairing it with a gorgeous high-waisted lehenga skirt featuring intricate gold embroidery work with a columned design all over her dramatic long skirt. This glittery ethnic skirt gracefully moved along with the actress as she posed confidently with charm and grace. The nature-inspired embroidery was a proper traditional work of art. Even the traditional Gujarati style drape of the matching dupatta along with a layered beaded chain was a totally flawless decision.

Kiara Advani’s accessories and glam:

Advani decided to go with heavy gold jewelry to enhance her gasp-worthy lehenga look saree. The list included heavily intricate gold earrings with matching layered kadhas and a cocktail ring.

Coming to her makeup, Kiara’s complexion glowed with a radiant finish, subtly enhanced by highlighted cheeks. Her eyes were enhanced lined with kohl and eyeshadow. She also added a pop of color by completing her modern look with glossy nude and a touch of rouge blush. We loved her choices.

Last but not least, her dark tresses were tied up and styled into a plait with a side-combed style and middle parting. This allowed for her luscious locks to cascade elegantly down her back and shoulders, adding a hint of glamor to her look.

But what did you think of her look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

