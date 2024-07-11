WATCH: Ram Charan jets off to Mumbai with wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara for Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Ram Charan who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. He is heading to Mumbai to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled on July 12.

Check out the video below:

The actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana and his little princess Klin Kaara Konidela. Amidst heavy security, the trio made their way into the airport.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara drops stunning monochromatic PICS; Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim's comment echoes our sentiments