Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Newlyweds receive grand welcome at home; Akash, and Shloka shower blessings

After months of pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12. It was a grand and star-studded wedding celebration at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai which was attended by some of the biggest national and international personalities.

Now soon after the wedding, the first visuals from Anant and Radhika's welcome at home have come and it's so heartwarming.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get a grand welcome at home

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrived at home after the wedding, they were showered with rose petals. Brother Akash Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta blessed the couple. Shloka welcomed the newlyweds by applying tilak on their foreheads. Take a look:

Isha Ambani also welcomed the couple with tilak while the cheers of joy could be heard in the background.

Anant & Radhika's joyful varmala

Earlier a video went viral in which the newlyweds can be seen exchanging Varmalas in the presence of their family and friends. As the divine song Ram Siya Ram plays in the background and the relatives of the couple lift them, it truly makes for a moment to cherish.

The videos of them taking pheres (ceremony of seven circumambulations) and exchanging vows are also going viral.

More about Anant and Radhika's wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding is among the costliest weddings ever in the world. As per Daily Mail UK's estimates, a total of USD 320 million have been spent on all the functions including the pre-wedding festivities. While most of the events saw the attendance of big Bollywood celebs, international star Rihanna performed at the Jamnagar pre-wedding.

Advertisement

Later, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Pitbull performed at the cruise pre-wedding while Justin Bieber came to entertain the guests at the sangeet ceremony. The wedding was also attended by some of the top international personalities like John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra.

After the much-talked-about wedding on July 12, the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony is happening today on July 13. This will be followed by a grand wedding reception on July 14 which will also mark the presence of top global celebs.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose together in UNSEEN pic; don't miss actress' moment with Big B