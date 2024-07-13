Nayanthara and Vignesh look like a dream in romantic photos from Anant-Radhika's wedding

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant captured the attention of the showbiz world, with luminaries from every film industry across India in attendance.

South Indian stalwarts like Thalaivar Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and many more big names graced the event. Among the high-profile dignitaries were the power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara and Shivan were spotted in a royal look

The Thalaivi of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara, shared a few images of herself and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, on social media after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's luxurious wedding. They dazzled in the same stunning attire they wore during the event.

In a stunning six-slide photo series, the couple exudes royalty in their matching outfits. Nayanthara dazzles in a beautiful silk saree, while Vignesh Shivan looks dapper in a smart silk dhoti and shirt.

Dropping the photo series, Nayanthara penned “The gold charm (a couple of love and a sparkle emoticon) #anantradhikawedding”

The photo series begins with a romantic moment of Shivan placing a kiss on Nayanthara’s forehead, followed by a picture of the couple lost in each other’s eyes.

The rest of the images showcase the Raja Rani actress posing in her exquisite look, sometimes side-facing and other times directly engaging with the camera, effortlessly carrying her stunning appearance.

Check out the couple in the exquisite look:

Nayanthara on the work front

The Arrambam actress was last seen in Nilesh Krishnaa's 2023 Tamil drama Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The film sparked controversy, facing criticism for allegedly offending religious sentiments and promoting love jihad.

Nayanthara later apologized, clarifying that neither she nor her team intended to offend anyone.

Next, the superstar will reunite with Nivin Pauly after a five-year gap for the film Dear Students, written and directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

In addition to starring in the film, the duo will also produce it through their respective production houses. Sandeep Kumar and George Philip will direct the film.

