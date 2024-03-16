Anchakkallakokkan Twitter Review: Netizens hail Chemban Vinod Jose’s thriller drama flick as ‘theater experience’

Chemban Vinod Jose is probably one of the most prominent filmmakers in the Malayalam industry at present. The actor who has been an active part of the film fraternity since 2010 has given fans some of the most unique and interesting films over the last 14 years.

On March 15th, 2024, Chemban Vinod was seen in a brand new avatar in the latest film Anchakkallakokkan, which marked the directorial debut of his brother Ullas Chemban. The film has been one of the most talked about films in recent times, owing to its unique color grading, posters, and the trailer of the film. Several netizens took to social media to share their opinions of the film, as soon as they watched it.

Netizens say Anchakkallakokkan is a unique film brought down due to writing flaws

Several cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions regarding the latest thriller-drama flick. While they appreciated the unique style of making, as well as the editing, action direction, cinematography and sound design, it was also pointed out that the film lacks a strong screenplay, and at times even feels cliched at times. However, the netizens also mentioned that the film is a must-watch in theaters, but might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

One particular netizen wrote:

“An experimental film with different visual language, which is not up to the mark and ended up being mediocre due to the flaws in the writing. Decent execution by #UllasChemban; Decent performances; watchable”

Check out the tweets below:

More about Anchakkallakokkan

As mentioned earlier, Anchakkallakokkan marks the directorial debut of Chemban Vinod Jose’s brother Ullas Chemban. The film features an ensemble cast including Lukman Avaran, Megha Thomas, Manikandan R Achari, Sreejith Ravi and more apart from the Romancham actor.

Although not much is known about the film, it is understood that the film revolves around a cowardly police constable, who has recently been posted to a small country town. How he survives his first days of duty against a convicted felon who plots his revenge forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Ullas Chemban, Vikil Venu has been credited as the film’s co-writer while Chemban Vinod Jose bankrolled the film under his production banner Chembosky Motion Pictures. Manikandan Ayyappa composed the music for the film, and Armo cranked the camera for the project.

