PHOTOS: Nazriya Nazim-approved 3 saree looks that you can take inspiration for minimalist fashion

Popular actress Nazriya Nazim is known best for films like Bangalore Days, Ante Sundaraniki, and Raja Rani among others. Apart from her versatile performances, the actress is also known for her captivating beauty and glamorous style statements. Nazriya has always made her fans go gaga every time she has posted pictures in traditional, especially in sarees.

On that note, let's delve right into decoding the top 3 saree looks of Nazriya Nazim where she looks like a dreamy Indian princess.

Nazriya Nazim’s top 3 saree looks

1. Nazriya Nazim in a blush pink saree

The Ohm Shanthi Oshaana actress looked lovely, clad in a beautiful saree for Meera Nandan’s wedding reception. Nazriya opted for a pink saree with golden work and paired it with a white sleeveless blouse. That blouse too had intricate details in golden to compliment her drape.

For accessories, she ditched the necklace and went for just big Indian jhumkas. Nazriya opted for a messy bun and added flowers to uphold the traditional essence of the look. Talking about her makeup, Nazriya looked beautiful in her soft glam look with loads of mascara, evenly put eyeliner, and nude lip shade. She completed her look with a small bindi.

2. Nazriya Nazim’s yellow saree is perfect for this wedding season

If you are looking for a perfect haldi outfit for this wedding season then this saree of Nazriya is must have in your wardrobe. The actress has put everything from hairdo to makeup and accessories complimenting each other.

Starting with the saree, Mrs Fahadh Faasil shines brighter than the sunflower in the yellow and white look. Nazriya opted for a contrasting look by pairing her white organza saree with a yellow sleeveless blouse. She tried to break through the monotonous traditional saree look by going for dainty bracelets and statement earrings.

To continue the indo-western look, she ditched the bindi and went for loose curls for her hairstyle. When styled properly, this look of Naziya Nazim can make it to several wedding functions, especially for summer weddings.

The lightweight saree will keep you cool and won’t make you feel comfortable throughout the event.

3. Nazriya Nazim looks oh-so-pretty!

Last but not least is this saree look of Nazriya which is every bridesmaid’s go-to look. Seeing her radiating in a mustard yellow saree, it is not wrong to say that yellow is surely her color. The actress opted for a monotone look by pairing her drape with a matching blouse.

She once again kept her look minimal yet elegant by putting on very less accessories and makeup. Nazim went for a clean bun this time adorned with flowers. She ditched all other accessories except for big earrings and a golden statement bracelet.

Nazriya surely knows how to give major fashion inspiration when it comes to donning sarees. Every time she steps out wearing six yards of elegance, she manages to inspire every fashionista out there.

So, what did you think of Nazriya Nazim’s saree collection? Which one of these saree looks is your absolute favorite? Don’t forget to share your thoughts with us, right away.

