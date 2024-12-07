AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman dismisses rumors of father taking a break amid divorce from wife Saira Banu

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, caused a stir on the internet when they announced their divorce after over two decades of marriage. Amid this, rumors began circulating that AR Rahman would be taking a break from work, a claim that was quickly dismissed by his daughter, Khatija Rahman.

A now-deleted tweet by cinephile Amutha Bharathi on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that AR Rahman would be stepping back from his career following the divorce. However, Khatija promptly responded, urging, "Pls stop spreading such useless rumours."

See the tweet by Khatija Rahman here:

This effectively put an end to the rumors of AR Rahman taking a break from work, dismissing all ongoing speculations. For those uninitiated, on November 19, 2024, AR Rahman’s wife, Saira Banu, released an official statement through her lawyer announcing the couple’s divorce after 29 years of marriage.

The statement clarified that the decision to separate was mutual, reading, "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship."

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," the statement further highlighted, requesting privacy and understanding from the public during these difficult times.

Advertisement

Following this, AR Rahman took to his official X handle to share a short note about his separation from his wife, saying, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again."

Looking ahead, AR Rahman will next be seen as the musician in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Additionally, the musician has Ram Charan’s RC16 among his upcoming projects, along with many others in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya claims Rana Daggubati makes him feel ‘inefficient in life’ every time they meet, pokes fun at latter’s busy schedule