Mammootty and Mohanlal reunite on-screen after 16 years; director Mahesh Narayanan reacts to reusing Kamal Haasan's script

Malik director Mahesh Narayanan recently clarified rumors about reusing a script meant for Kamal Haasan in his next venture with Mammootty and Mohanlal. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director refuted such claims and confirmed that the new movie is his script.

In his conversation with THR, the director said that his upcoming movie with Mammootty, tentatively called MMMN, is a different story that is completely his own and will be a big-budget action thriller.

When asked about whether his project with Kamal Haasan is still on the cards, the director revealed that Kamal Haasan has written a script for him, and it will be the director’s first project in Tamil. Additionally, the director-editor added that the movie with Haasan is still in progress and needs time to be made the exact way they want it to be.

Furthermore, Mahesh Narayanan was seen speaking about his film MMMN and confirmed that Mohanlal will not be playing a cameo role. The superstar is apparently doing a full-fledged role alongside Mammootty after 16 years.

Moreover, the film would also feature an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and many more in key roles.

Talking about handling such a big star cast, the director revealed that Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil are his close friends and always try to make him push harder and make his craft better. Despite being friends with them, the director assured that the inclusion of these actors is not just cameo appearances but holds significant prominence with their characters.

Additionally, the same applies to Mohanlal; he highlighted how his biggest challenge in this film would be to present all of them in the best way possible. Furthermore, the director also revealed that the movie is not based on any real-life incidents but cannot reveal more details about its theme.

For those unaware, it was a couple of days ago that Megastar Mammootty announced his big-budget movie with director Mahesh Narayanan, which has begun shooting in Sri Lanka. The film is set to feature Mohanlal in a key role, with the superstars even dropping a viral selfie from the location.

