Throwback: When AR Rahman defended Saira Banu after actress Kasturi Shankar trolled his wife about not being fluent in Tamil

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to part ways after a marriage of 29 years as the latter has announced her separation from the maestro. As the news leaves the industry stunned, it takes us back to the moment when the composer defended his wife from comments made by actress Kasturi.

Back in 2023, actress Kasturi Shankar who is currently facing flak for her comments against the Telugu community had trolled Saira Banu for not being fluent in Tamil. The actress sharing a short clip from 2023’s Vikatan awards asked AR Rahman why isn’t she fluent in Tamil, what her mother tongue is, and what language they use inside the house.

See Kasturi’s comment on AR Rahman and Saira Banu here:

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) called out the actress for launching personal questions against the composer and his wife. AR Rahman came into the play and replied to the actress, “Kadhalukku Mariyadhai” in Tamil which translates to “Respect for Love.”

Check out AR Rahman’s tweet here:

A year after the incident, AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are set to face divorce after 29 years of marriage. In a report by The Indian Express, Banu’s lawyer Vandana Shah released the statement of the couple announcing their separation.

The statement released by the lawyer read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.” The statement also made it clear that both parties still hold immense love for each other but have found tensions in their relationship.

The statement further added, “The difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

AR Rahman and his soon-to-be ex-wife are also parents to three children including their daughters, Khatija and Raheema, and a son, AR Ameen.

