Are OTT platforms impacting releases of movies like Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran and Mohanlal’s Thudarum? REPORT

Chiyaan Vikram's movie Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is slated to release on March 27, 2025, after initially being announced as a release in January. Now, a report claims that the decision to postpone the film hitting the big screens was based on the OTT platforms it may potentially be streamed.

In a recent report by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, it was claimed that the Chiyaan Vikram starrer decided to postpone its release to March due to the OTT rights being sold. As per the report, a leading streaming platform agreed to buy the rights to the film’s post-theatrical streaming if only it was released in the last week of March.

Apparently, this led to the movie postponing the release to the end of March. Similarly, Mohanlal starrer Thudarum was initially announced by the makers to be released on January 30, 2025. However, recent speculations indicate that the movie would likely postpone its release to the month of May.

The makers are reportedly eyeing this option as the movie is yet to sign its OTT rights to a streaming platform. The report also claims that the streaming platforms would consider buying the streaming rights if the movie releases in the 2nd quarter of 2025, i.e., April to June. However, as of now, this is just a report and an actual release date is yet to be made.

Talking about the movies, the film Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is directed by SU Arun Kumar. The two-part action flick focuses on the story of a provision store owner named Kaali, set in a village backdrop.

Living a simple life with his wife, Kaali crosses paths with a dangerous crime network, leading to the unraveling of several mysteries. The rest of the movie delves into what transpired and how it will ultimately end. As the film is the first installment of a planned duology, the movie would also have a prequel.

On the other hand, Thudarum is a drama flick starring Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by Tharun Moorthy. The movie features the actor as a taxi driver.

