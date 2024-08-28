EXCLUSIVE: 'If there is a role like..', Chiyaan Vikram discloses when he will decide to do a film in Hindi

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most loved actors in Kollywood. In a career spanning across decades, the actor has delivered some of the greatest Indian performances. His filmography boasts of films like Anniyan, I, Ponniyin Selvan I and II and many more. His film Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith and co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Parvathi released in the south on 15th August and is all set to release in Hindi on 6th September.

Chiyaan Vikram Puts Forth His Condition To Do A Film In The Hindi Language

Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith and Parvathy graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, ahead of the release of Thangalaan in Hindi. In the conversation, the Mahaan actor was asked if he was willing to do a film in Hindi some time soon. Acknowledging that it's a pertinent question, the actor said, "The thing is I want to do what I do in Tamil, where I am willing to give my all. If there is a role like this that comes in Hindi, I would love to do that. Just waiting for that role. If it happens, it happens". His answer suggests that if he is offered a role similar to what he is offered in Kollywood, he will consider doing it in Hindi.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the Team of Thangalaan

Vikram Recalls Raavan And Says That It Could Have Been A Proper Bilingual Film

Vikram also spoke about how Raavan (Raavanan in Tamil) would have been a proper bilingual film had it released today. He shared that his wife and kids also love Raavan the most and he holds it very close to his heart. In the past, his films like Anniyan (Aparichit in Hindi) and Ponniyin Selvan I and II have worked with the Hindi audiences to a certain degree and Thangalaan can probably join that list too.

Thangalaan (Hindi) In Theatres On 6th September

All eyes are now on Thangalaan that releases in theatres on 6th September in Hindi. The film will be releasing alongside the dubbed version of The Greatest Of All Time, another Tamil film. How excited are you for the release of Thangalaan in Hindi? Do let us know. While you wait for the film to release, watch the full interview featuring the team of Thangalaan on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

