9 South Indian movies releasing in January 2025: Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi to Thudarum

New Year is just around the corner as we step into the final days of December. As we experienced wholesome entertainment in 2024 from many South movies, it’s high time we gear up for banger releases awaiting us in January 2025.

As the new year begins, several interesting movies are slated to hit the big screens, especially with Sankranti and Pongal taking place soon as well. So, let’s take a complete look at the list of films releasing soon.

South Indian movies releasing in January 2025

1. Game Changer (Telugu)

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunil

Director: Shankar

Genre: Political action thriller

Release date: January 10, 2025

Bringing in a bang in 2025 for Sankranti, Ram Charan is all set to hit the theaters with his much-awaited political action thriller titled Game Changer. The film directed by Shankar is expected to showcase Charan as an IAS officer who sets out to fight and rid of corruption from the political system and the foes he faces in front of him.

The movie’s story is given by Karthik Subbaraj with an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, and many more in key roles.

2. Identity (Malayalam)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, Reba Monica John

Director: Akhil Paul and Anas Khan

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: January 2, 2025

After hitting the theaters in 2024 with the action-adventure flick Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), Tovino Thomas is set to appear as a sketch artist in the film Identity. Joining hands with the duo who helmed his film Forensic, the action thriller flick teases of being a gripping tale of mystery.

With Tovino as the lead, Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead as she returns to Malayalam cinema after 2018’s Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude.

3. Vanangaan (Tamil)

Cast: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, John Vijay, Mysskin, Radha Ravi

Director: Bala

Genre: Action drama

Release date: January 10, 2025

Arun Vijay starrer Tamil action-drama Vanangaan is all set to hit the big screens this year for January. The film which was initially announced as a Suriya starrer had undergone changes in script, roping in Arun for the lead role.

Additionally, the initial cast of the film had Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in key roles but were also recast.

4. Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu (Kannada)

Cast: Dileep Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Madhusudhan Govind, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Prasanna Shetty

Director: Keshav Moorthy

Genre: Drama thriller

Release date: January 10, 2025

The Kannada movie Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu starring Dileep Raj and Shilpa Manjunath in lead roles focuses on the profound meaning of how humans attach their insecurities and attachments to their belongings.

The title itself which translates to, “You are responsible for your belongings,” reflects on these insecurities, exploring how they interplay and bring their own manifestation into reality.

5. Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Telugu)

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Upendra Limaye, Sai Kumar, Naresh, VT Ganesh, Prithviraj, Srinivas Avasarala

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Genre: Romantic comedy drama

Release date: January 14, 2025

Making his way to Sankranti once again this year, Venkatesh Daggubati is set to hit the big screens with the film Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The movie marks the actor’s 3rd collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi after the Fun series.

The story is said to focus on a triangle love story concerning a crime where a loyal protagonist gets caught up in the middle of his wife and ex-girlfriend.

6. Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: TBH (Pongal 2025)

Ajith Kumar is all set to hit the big screens once again this year with the movie, Vidaamuyarchi. The movie starring the superstar in the lead role also has Trisha Krishnan, enacting the role of his wife.

The slick action thriller is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and is slated to release in theaters for Pongal 2025 with an exact release date yet to be announced.

7. Ennu Swantham Punyalan (Malayalam)

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Anaswara Rajan, Renji Panicker, Althaf Salim, Baiju Santhosh

Director: Mahesh Madhu

Genre: Fantasy comedy

Release date: January 10, 2025

Ennu Swantham Punyalan is a fantasy comedy movie from Malayalam that features Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. The film follows the account of Thomas, a reluctant priest who came into the ordination to fulfill his mother’s wish.

However, his peaceful life inside the church gets disrupted when a young woman seeks refuge from him and a cunning thief also unexpectedly arrives. This leads to a take of quirky and fun instances.

8. Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu)

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Diksha Panth, Chandini Chowdary

Director: Bobby Kolli

Genre: Action drama

Release date: January 12, 2025

Nandamuri Balakrishna is also making his way to the big screens this year with the much-awaited movie Daaku Maharaaj. The film directed by Bobby Kolli features a period-action drama tale focusing on the story of a daring robber who strives for survival and battles his adversaries to establish his own territory.

9. Thudarum (Malayalam)

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Nandu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Genre: Comedy drama

Release date: January 30, 2025

As Barroz hits the theaters for Christmas 2024, Mohanlal is all set to hit the big screens once again in January 2025 with the film, Thudarum. The movie directed by Tharun Moorthy is said to be a drama flick featuring Lalettan as a taxi driver. With Shobana playing the female lead in the film, the movie also has Farhaan Faasil, Binu Pappu, and many more in key roles.

These are only some of the releases which are set to hit the big screens for January 2025 this year from South with several more releases also lining up as well.

