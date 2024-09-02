EXCLUSIVE: Will there be a prequel or sequel to Ajayante Randam Moshanam? Actor Tovino Thomas responds

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Directed by Jithin Laal, the film's story revolves around a family of thieves across three different timelines. Tovino will be seen playing the role of Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan in the film.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tovino Thomas talked in detail about his film ARM. As Ajayante Randam Moshanam translated to Ajayan's Second Robbery, the 2018 actor was asked whether the film would show the first robbery.

Responding to the question, he said, "It will be shown in the movie, and as it's being shown, we will write it down. Then, when the second robbery is shown in the movie, we'll write it as well."

Tovino Thomas further talked about the possibilities of a prequel or sequel to ARM. He said, "Both robberies you can see in the same movie, but if this film works out, we will have plenty of options for prequels and sequels."

Tovino further reflected on the challenges he faced while playing a triple in ARM. He said, "It feels great, and taking on triple roles isn't something that's easy to pull off. I don't consider myself an actor who can do whatever he wants or take on any character that comes his way, but I try my best. I strive for perfection, though achieving perfection is one thing, and striving for it is another. Still, I give whatever it takes within my limits to make it work."

He also lauded legendary actors like Kamal Haasan, who could portray 10 different roles in one movie like Dasavathaaram. He said, "I wanted to do my best in the preparation phase because taking on multiple roles is something great actors like Kamal Haasan have done, playing three, four, or even ten characters. Attempting something like that, I wanted to make sure I was well-prepared and didn't waste such a big opportunity. I was nervous and unsure if I could pull it off, so I trained and attended an acting workshop to understand the characters better and make each distinct in their walk, talk, smile, laugh, mannerisms, and voice."

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty starrer ARM will hit the big screens on September 12.

