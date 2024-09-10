Tovino Thomas talks about being in discussions for a lead role in Telugu cinema: 'Dulquer Salmaan said it’s easy...'

Tovino Thomas is currently promoting his much-awaited movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), which is set to release on September 12, 2024, on the occasion of Onam. In a recent pre-release event, the actor spoke about his intention to do Telugu movies, and how he’d learn the language.

Speaking on the same, the actor said, “If I am doing a Telugu movie, I’ll make sure I know the basic command on the language. Discussions are going on, so I think very soon.”

“I even asked the same to Dulquer, he’s a good friend. He said it’s easy to learn Telugu but I don’t find it easy right now but I’ll learn step by step,” the actor added.

Speaking at the same event, the actor recalled his earliest and fondest memories of Telugu films. The Minnal Murali actor revealed that his first Telugu hero was Megastar Chiranjeevi with his iconic movie Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS).

The actor also added how he used to watch a lot of dubbed movies by Allu Arjun. Recalling his memory of watching Arya while he was studying in 10th, he added how he thinks the Pushpa star is a great performer with even the National Award jury agreeing to the same.

Coming to the actor’s upcoming release, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is a fantasy flick directed by Jithin Laal. The film is set in three different periods, spanning three generations.

The actor plays three different roles in the movie namely - Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. Taking place in Northern Kerala, the film focuses on the treasures nestling on the land and the heroes who strive to protect it.

With Tovino playing the main lead, the movie has actors like Krithi Shetty (in her Malayalam debut), Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Anson Paul, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Elango Kumaravel, and many more in critical roles.

Moreover, the actor is also reprising his role as Jatin Ramdas in the upcoming sequel film L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Furthermore, the actor will also be sharing the screen space with Trisha Krishnan for his next movie Identity, which is touted to be a thriller flick.

