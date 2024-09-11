Top 9 Tamil thriller movies on Netflix; Psycho, Maharaja to Iraivan

Tamil cinema has given us some of the most mind-bending thrillers over the years. From suspenseful dramas to crime stories, Tamil filmmakers have pushed the boundaries of this genre with their incredible storytelling. If you are a fan of such movies, then here is a list of top 9 Tamil thriller movies on Netflix. Whether you are in a mood for a twisted tale or a complex web of interconnected stories, this list has something for every thriller movie fan. Take a look.

Top 9 Tamil thriller movies on Netflix

Psycho

Cast - Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari

Director - Mysskin

Runtime - 2h 26m

Ratings - 6.1/10 on IMDb

Psycho starring Stalin released back in 2020. This thriller film followed the life of a visually impaired man who tried to save his lover from a ruthless serial killer. If you are a fan of intense crime movies, then this is a must-watch for you.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam

Cast - Nayanthara, Bhumika Chawla

Director - Chakri Toleti

Runtime - 1h 50m

Ratings - 2.6/10 on IMDb

Do you like horror thriller movies? If yes, then you must watch Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. This film follows the life of a young woman who becomes an heir to a millionaire. However, a masked murderer tries to pursue her in her new mansion. This movie will surely give you the chills.

Maharaja

Cast - Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap

Director - Nithilan Swaminathan

Runtime - 2h 20m

Ratings - 8.6/10 on IMDb

Maharaja is one of the best Tamil thriller movies that was released this year. This film starring Vijay Sethupathi topped the Netflix charts for weeks and is now a fan-favorite for its twisted ending. In the film, a barber seeks vengeance after some miscreants break into his home and harm his loved ones.

Visaranai

Cast - Attakathi Dinesh, Samuthirakani

Director - Vetrimaaran

Runtime - 1h 46m

Ratings - 8.4/10 IMDb

This gritty crime thriller follows the life of four laborers who are tortured by the cops in order to confess to a crime they haven't committed. The story then takes a twisted turn when they cross paths with an "honest" policeman who alters their lives.

Iraivan

Cast - Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara

Director - I. Ahmed

Runtime - 2h 32m

Ratings - 4.7/10

If you are a fan of Nayanthara and also love watching Tamil thriller movies on Netflix, then Iraivan should be on your bucket list. The film revolves around the life of ACP Arjun who battles with a psychopathic serial killer named smile-killer. However, the story of the film takes a turn after Arjun confronts the true mastermind behind all the murders.

Maamannan

Cast - Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu

Director - Mari Selvaraj

Runtime - 2h 35m

Ratings - 6.7/10 on IMDb

Maamannan is an action thriller film which showcases the reality of politics. The film revolves around the life of a veteran statesman and his son who struggle within the political system. This film is filled with violence and will surely leave you on the edge of your seat. This film is surely one of the best Tamil thriller movies of all time.

Boomikaa

Cast - Avantika Vandanapu, Madhuri Jain

Director - R. Rathindran Prasad

Runtime - 2h 3m

Ratings - 5/10 on IMDb

Do you love the suspense a horror thriller film brings with it? If yes, then go ahead and give this film a watch. It is surely worth your time. In this film, a group of people travel to a secluded place to inspect it before its renovation. Little do they know that some spirit or sinister energy is waiting to communicate with them.

Thambi

Cast - Karthi, Jyotika

Director - Jeethu Joseph

Runtime - 2h 31m

Ratings - 6.7/10 on IMDb

This is a perfect Tamil thriller film that everyone must watch. In this film, a man returns to his home after 15 years, but his sister is quite hesitant to accept him. Later, she discovers something that changes her life forever. If you are into intense thriller films, then this film is best for you.

Leo

Cast - Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan

Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj

Runtime - 2h 44m

Ratings - 7.2/10 on IMDb

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay was one of the best Tamil thriller films that was released on Netflix. This film is about a cafe owner who gets embroiled in a series of crimes, forcing him to unveil his true identity. The film also featured Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Do give this film a watch.

Which one of these top 9 Tamil thriller movies on Netflix do you want to watch? Do let us know in the comments.

