Bagheera OTT release date: When and where to watch Sriimurali-Rukmini Vasanth starrer Kannada action flick

Sriimurali’s recently released superhero film Bagheera is all set to unlock a new chapter in the history of Kannada films. The Dr. Suri directorial is all set to make its OTT release on Netflix, being the first one from the specific regional language film industry to do so. The streaming giant recently announced the digital release date of the film on its platform.

Taking to X, Netflix India announced the OTT release of Bagheera on November 21, 2024. The film would be available for viewing in not just Kannada, but also Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, the film released in the packed slot of Diwali 2024 and earned a decent spot amongst the audiences, in spite of the hectic clash with several other releases on the same date.

The first report about Bagheera proceeding for a Netflix release was clued in by OTT Play, who claimed that the project was the first Kannada film to lock in a deal for the digital streaming rights with such a big platform.

Well, this stands as a landmark achievement for the Kannada film industry, as, until now, no other films from this regional industry could lock in a deal with Netflix significantly.

However, while the grand platform upheld OTT releases of movies from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries, Kannada films, on the contrary, could only be found on other available streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Coming back to the film Bagheera, it includes an ensemble cast. Besides Sriimurali, these include Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, and others.

The film is bankrolled under Hombale Films, and the storyline is crafted by Prashanth Neel. Its cinematography is done by Arjun Shetty, while B Ajaneesh Loknath is its music director.

As of November 14, 2024, the film wound up with a box office collection of Rs. 29 crore worldwide. Emerging as a clean hit, Bagheera, despite being a small-budget film, crossed over Rs. 16 crores in India.

ALSO READ: Throwback to when Kalyani Priyadarshan REACTED to relationship rumors with superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal