Bagheera OTT release: Sriimurali's action thriller to be the first Kannada movie to stream on Netflix?

After much waiting, the highly anticipated movie Bagheera starring Sriimurali finally hit theaters on Diwali (October 31). Written by Salaar fame Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr Suri, the Kannada film has opened up to mixed to positive responses from the audience. Amidst Bagheera's theatrical release, social media is filled with reports of the film's digital rights being bagged by the giant OTT platform - Netflix.

According to a report by OTT Play, Bagheera’s digital rights have been acquired by none other than Netflix. What is more exciting is the fact that the OTT platform for the longest time had banned the release of Kannada movies on its platform. However, it could also be that the film has been sold as a Telugu original that has Prashanth Neel’s name attached to it. Further, the report also claims that the makers and Netflix are yet to decide on Sriimurali’s movie’s streaming date.

Besides the report, several netizens have also hinted at Bagheera being bagged by Netflix for its online streaming. One such user on X (formerly called Twitter) wrote, “OTT release in Netflix thts d game changer for sandalwood It’s worth watching in theatres n first super hero movie of Kannada meets it’s hype n @SRIMURALIII delivers a stunner performance Kudos to @hombalefilms, another feather on there hit list.”

While an official announcement by the makers of Bagheera or Netflix is still awaited, netizens are already excited about the reports.

Check out some tweets confirming the news on Twitter below!

Apart from Sriimurali, Bagheera features brilliant actors like Rukimin Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudharani, Garuda Ram, and others in prominent roles. Talking about the plot, the film tells the story of a man named Bagheera who lives a dual life as an IPS officer and a vigilante fighting crime. As a result of his brutal killings of criminals, Bagheera was hunted down by the police during the movie, which delved into his journey. The Sriimurali starrer clashed with Lucky Bhaskar, Bloody Beggar, and Brother at the theatres.

