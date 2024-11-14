Bagheera Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth movie set to wind up theatrical run at Rs 29 crore

Bagheera, starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead, is nearing its end at the box office. The movie has almost exhausted its theatrical run and is now taking a few last breaths before moving out of the screens.

Bagheera set to wrap up its global theatrical run at Rs 29 crore

Directed by Dr Suri, Bagheera is targeting an end under Rs 29 crore at the worldwide box office; of which, 99% of collections came from the domestic markets.

The pan-Indian movie written by Prasanth Neel (KGF, Salaar) opened with low numbers of just Rs 3.30 crore in India. However, it showed impressive momentum in the following days and emerged as a CLEAN HIT in the extended opening weekend itself. The movie collected over Rs 16 crore gross in India in its first four days of opening weekend, which is a phenomenal figure for such a small-budget movie.

It ended its first week at Rs 21.50 crore gross at the global box office, with Rs 2.1 crore coming from outside Karnataka—including other Indian markets and overseas. However, it couldn't maintain a stronghold and showed a downward trend in the second week, adding around Rs 7 crore to the tally.

With the arrival of Dr Shiva Rajkumar's Bharathi Ranagal, the vigilante action-drama is expected to end its theatrical run at Rs 27.50 crore in India. The foreign territories couldn't do much and contributed a mere Rs 1 crore to its final collections. The lifetime worldwide gross collections of Bagheera are expected to be in the range of Rs 28.50 crore to Rs 29 crore.

Bagheera emerges a HIT In home state, FLOPS outside

Though Bagheera has emerged as a successful venture on its home turf, the movie failed to attract an audience outside its boundaries. The Srii Murali starrer fell to the bad promotions, which impacted its business, especially on the opening day. The final figures would have been better if it had opened to a banger start.

It was positive word-of-mouth, which helped it gain momentum in the opening week after a slow start.

Watch Bagheera Trailer:

About Bagheera

Bagheera is a vigilante action-drama directed by Dr Suri and starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. It revolves around Vedanth (Srii Murali), who passionately dreams of becoming a real-life superhero who can fight for justice and stand for the right and against the wrong.

Bagheera In Theaters

Bagheera plays at a theater near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Bagheera, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

