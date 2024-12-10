Bigg Boss Tamil 8: 9 contestants in danger zone; who will survive elimination twist in Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is becoming more interesting with each passing day. The show recently witnessed double elimination on the Weekend Ka Vaar. After the double eviction twist, the nominations for week 10 took place, putting 9 contestants in the danger zone.

This week, housemates Tharshika, Raayan, Vishal, Pavithra, Arun, Soundariya, Jacquline, Sathya, and Anshitha found themselves nominated. Tharshika and Raayan received the highest number of votes to be evicted from the house. The elimination round was intense, as each contestant was called individually to nominate two housemates. They had to give one word for each person they nominated.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is keeping fans on the edge with exciting twists. The last week ended with a bang as a double elimination took place. Sachana Namidass and RJ Ananthi were voted out by the audience. They left the show on a good note and joined host Vijay Sethupathi on the main stage.

They exchanged words and gave their feedback to the remaining contestants. Their exit shocked the housemates and viewers alike. So far, nine contestants have been eliminated, including Sachana, Ananthi, Ravindar, Arnav, Riya, Dharsha Gupta, Sunita Gogoi, Shiva, and Varshini.

In recent weeks, wildcard contestants have faced the toughest challenges. While they were introduced to bring fresh energy, they were eliminated one after another. Out of six wildcard entries, three have already been evicted, including Shiva, Riya, and Varshini.

The remaining contestants in the house include Raayan, Sathya, Arun, Jacquline, Ranjith, Vishal, Pavithra, Muthukumaran, Tharshika, Deepika, and others. Earlier, housemates clashed over milk distribution. Manjari asked if her milk portion could be turned into curd. Tharshika refused to comply. Vijay Sethupathi stepped in and questioned Tharshika for denying Manjari’s rightful share.

Sethupathi then turned to Jeffrey, the previous week’s captain. He criticized him for not stepping in to resolve the issue and letting the fight continue. As the weekend episode approaches, fans are eagerly guessing who will leave the house next.

