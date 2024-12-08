Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will a double eviction end Sachana and RJ Ananthi’s journey in Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is becoming more dramatic and intense with each passing week. The makers of the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show are leaving no stone unturned to bring in new twists and turns to keep viewers entertained. While 12 contestants are currently in the danger zone, reports suggested that a surprise double eviction may be on the cards.

According to a Filmibeat report, two contestants might walk out of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 during the weekend episode. Out of the many nominated housemates, Sachana and RJ Ananthi are likely to get eliminated.

Reacting to the same, a netizen wrote on social media, "Those two people deserve it for a couple of weeks inside of mixture contestants."

Meanwhile, the contestants who are in the danger zone are Raanav, Sathya, Muthukumaran, Rayan, Jacquline, Sachana, Soundariya, Manjari, Tharshika, Ranjith, Pavithra, and Ananthi.

Manjari was the first to be saved from elimination after receiving the nomination pass. Soundariya and Jacqueline followed her and were declared safe by Vijay Sethupathi during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Take a look at the post below:

Till now, seven contestants have been eliminated from the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, including Ravindar, Dharsha Gupta, Arnav, Riya, Sunita Gogoi, Shiva Kumarr, and Varshini Venkat. In the past few weeks, viewers witnessed that several wildcard contestants got voted out of the show.

Advertisement

While they were brought to spice things up in the BB house, they found themselves being targeted by the older contestants every week. Out of six, three wild card contestants have been evicted, including Riya, Varshini, and Shiva.

Meanwhile, the remaining housemates in Bigg Boss Tamil 8 include Ranjith, Jacquline, Vishal, Ananthi, Raayan, Jeffrey, Sathya, Sachana, Arun, Ranav, Manjari, Deepak, Pavithra, Arun, Anshitha, Muthukumaran, and Tharshika.

As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to air in some time, who do you think will get eliminated from the reality TV show? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m scared to…’: Bigg Boss Tamil 8’s Dharsha Gupta makes shocking claims against host Vijay Sethupathi after eviction