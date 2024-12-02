Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Third wildcard contestant Shiva Kumarr gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show; netizens REACT

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi, is getting dramatic with each passing week. Recently, the house witnessed the elimination of yet another wildcard contestant. Yes, you read that right. After Riya and Varshini, Shiva Kumarr was evicted from the reality TV show.

Before leaving the house, he smashed the BB trophy like the other eliminated contestants and joined the host on the main stage. The two exchanged a few words, and Vijay Sethupathi bid him goodbye. He also wished Shiva Kumarr all the best for his future endeavors.

Soon after Shiva Kumarr was evicted, netizens took to their social media handles to share their reactions. A user wrote, "#Shivakumar finally his out , it’s was evident he was going to go out when he joined forces with the wrong people in the lines of #Arun & #Vishal. It’s a bliss to see #Arun cry."

Another social media user posted, "#Shivakumar getting eliminated is the only good thing this week... Coward got close with #Arun #Vishal #Deepak only to survive further as he had no balls or own stand anywhere !! Good riddance."

"Since I won't bother to stay up and watch, bye da shivakumar! No more cringe nonsense, no more overacting, oh overacting," read another post by a user.

A netizen was happy that Shiva Kumarr left and wrote, "Shiva, first learn to respect all girls equally the way U treated manjari was shit just like Ur personality. Good riddance."

Check out more reactions below:

Till now, seven contestants have left the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 show, including Ravindar (Fatman), Arnav, Dharsha Gupta, Sunita Gogoi, Riya, Varshini Venkat, and Shiva Kumarr.

Meanwhile, the housemates who are still surviving in the show amid tensions include Sachana, Ranjith, Jacquline, Vishal, Sathya, Jeffrey, Pavitra, Ananthi, Deepak, Raayan, Manjari, Muthukumaran, Anshitha, Tharshika, Arun, Soundariya, and Ranav.

As a new week starts today, more contestants will get into the danger zone. Who do you think will be voted out of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 this time?

