Rajinikanth reveals being 'dumbfounded' when he heard about Fahadh Faasil's role in Vettaiyan; calls him a ‘natural artist’

Rajinikanth is all set to make waves at the theaters this year with his film Vettaiyan, releasing on October 10, 2024. During the prevue event of the movie, the superstar was all praise for his co-star Fahadh Faasil, who is playing a comical role in the movie.

At the event, Rajinikanth said, “There’s an extraordinary character in the film which was done by Fahadh Faasil. When they told me about this character, I was dumbfounded at who they’d cast in this role. The director then said we don’t have to go around and ask every artist, we should only cast Fahadh Faasil for this role.”

“I was surprised because this character is an entertainer role and I had only seen two Tamil films of Fahadh Faasil. One being Vikram and the other Maamannan. In both, he was playing a serious character with villainism. What an artist is he! I haven’t seen a natural artist like him in my entirety. He is just beyond words.”

Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim’s TJ Gnanavel, is an action drama film with the superstar playing the role of an IPS officer. The film features Fahadh Faasil in a character called Patrick who is said to be a comical person in the film.

The movie is expected to feature a clash of ideologies with Rajinikanth’s character being known as an encounter specialist and Amitabh Bachchan, who stands for human rights. The cop drama flick also has Big B in the lead role who is sharing the screen with the superstar after 33 years.

Furthermore, the movie also has Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, Kishore, and many more in key roles. The film would also mark Anirudh Ravichander’s 4th collaboration with the superstar as well.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth who had been recently discharged from the hospital after a medical procedure, is working on the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film which is touted to be a high-octane action thriller had unveiled its glimpse, which was a complete treat for Thalaivar fans.

The upcoming movie which is likely to release in 2025 also has actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and many more in key roles.

