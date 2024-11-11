Throwback to when Ajith Kumar requested his fans to drop ‘Thala’ from his name and decided to dismantle all his fan clubs

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar had been called by the name tag "Thala,” which means The Head or Leader, by his fans after the film Dheena was released back in 2001. However, cut to 20 years later, the actor made an official announcement in 2021 asking everyone to refrain from using the same.

In a post shared by AK’s manager Suresh Chandra on X (formerly Twitter), the actor conveyed, “To The Respected members of the Media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar, or Just AK n not as "Thala" or anyother prefix b4 my name.”

See the official post by Suresh Chandra for Ajith Kumar here:

The name tag in the prefix for Ajith Kumar had been used for many years in media and by fans to address the actor over the years. For those unaware, Dheena, starring Ajith in the lead role, was directed by AR Murugadoss as his debut venture.

The action flick featured AK in the lead role, who played a local rowdy. The movie also featured actor-minister Suresh Gopi in the lead, with Laila playing Ajith’s love interest. The movie was a major success, critically and commercially as well. This paved the way for the actor to take on more action-oriented roles.

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar formally dissolved his fan groups in 2011, just days before his 40th birthday, effective May 1, 2011. While expressing his gratitude for the love of his fans, the actor decided to move away from having fan clubs and warned his supporters not to engage in such activities.

Advertisement

See the throwback statement by Ajith Kumar, disbanding his fan clubs:

Now, similar to Ajith Kumar refraining from using his moniker title as “Thala,” legendary star Kamal Haasan has also decided to remove his name tag, “Ulaganayagan.” The name, which translates to “Hero of the World,” was first given to the actor by director KS Ravikumar to praise the actor’s innate talent.

However, the legendary actor has finally decided to let go of his moniker title and issued a public statement where he wishes to only be addressed as “Kamal Haasan,” “Kamal,” or “KH” in the media.

See the official statement by Kamal Haasan here:

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is currently involved in the shooting of his next movie called Good Bad Ugly which is likely to be released for Pongal 2025. Additionally, AK is also likely to release another movie in 2025 called Vidaamuyarchi.

ALSO READ: Throwback to when Keerthy Suresh reacted to relationship rumors with music composer Anirudh Ravichander