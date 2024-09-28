Boat OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Yogi Babu starrer survival drama film online

Yogi Babu-starrer survival drama Boat is gearing up for its debut on OTT. The Tamil movie directed by Chimbu Devan is set to hit the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, on October 1, 2024.

The official announcement of the same was made by The GOAT’s director, Venkat Prabhu, through his social media handle. The official post also had a caption penned by the director, which read, “I am happy to announce The #BOAT will be streaming on AMAZON PRIME from OCTOBER 1st Tuesday. Enjoy watching everyone.”

The film Boat starring Yogi Babu is set in the World War II time period when Japan, as part of the Axis powers initiated bombings on British-ruled areas. Fearing the attack on then-Madras many people fled the areas for their lives.

As part of the same, 10 people try to escape from Madras via a small boat. However, the vessel stops and starts to sink mid-journey, leading to the passengers having to survive for their lives as the boat goes down.

The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Gouri G. Kishan, M. S. Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth, Jesse Fox-Allen, Chaams, Jangiri Madhumitha, Sha Ra, Kulappulli Leela, and many more in key roles. The movie written and directed by Chimbu Devan was musically crafted by Ghibran. The movie was initially released in theaters back on August 2, 2024.

Coming to Yogi Babu’s professional front, the actor-comedian was last seen in movies like Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time and Kozhipannai Chelladurai. The former movie directed by Venkat Prabhu featured the actor in a supporting role.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear alongside Suriya in the film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film slated to release in theaters on November 14, 2024, is said to be a fantasy action flick that is set in two different timelines. The movie is touted to be one of the most expensive films in India also marked as Bobby Deol and Disha Patani’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Additionally, Yogi Babu would also be seen playing a key role in Prabhas’ horror-comedy flick The Raja Saab.

