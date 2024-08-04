Boat Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Yogi Babu starrer survival thriller in theaters

Boat, the latest Tamil film directed by Chimbudevan, features Yogi Babu in a lead role. The film has managed to secure a respectable number of screens and has shown strong occupancy throughout Tamil Nadu. Netizens have responded positively, particularly praising the film's iconic moments. But, if you're still unsure whether to spend your hard-earned money on watching this film in theaters, consider these Boat reviews from X before making your decision.

A social media user commended the comic timing of the film and wrote, "#BOATReview: Tamil, First response shows #BOAT is a completely unique film with satires on Indian politics & caste system. #Chimbudevan Screenplay is best in all, Major part on single Boat. #Yogibabu Makes us laugh & think with his dialogues."

Another social media user also lauded the film Boat and wrote, "Comedy good, music, making and cinematography, the first half of "Boat" successfully sets up a chilling and thrilling atmosphere."

A film critic praised the film's unique script and wrote, "Yet another unique script from #Chimbudevan and engages with intelligent political oriented dialogues. #Chimbudevan is known for his comedy scenes and he didn’t try much with #Yogibabu as the script doesn’t demand it. Overall, a film for the people who loves unique script alone."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai wrote, "Director #Chimbudevan’s concept is interesting but is narrated in a slow and sluggish manner."

Check out these X reviews below before watching Boat starring Yogi Babu:

Meanwhile, the cast of Boat includes Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, M.S. Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth and others in prominent roles.

Set during the 1940s, the film follows a group of survivors from Madras who find themselves stranded in the middle of the ocean after fleeing Japanese bombings. Inspired by classics like Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea and Sidney Lumet's 12 Angry Men, Boat aims to explore themes of identity, casteism, and humanity through the interactions of its diverse characters.

