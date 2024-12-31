PHOTO: Nayanthara and R Madhavan with their spouses spend time together on a yacht as they welcome 2025

Nayanthara and R. Madhavan were recently seen spending quality time together with their spouses. On a picturesque night aboard a yacht, the actors, along with director Vignesh Shivan and Madhavan’s wife, Sarita, were seen enjoying the cozy evening.

The picture, shared by Madhavan’s wife on her official Instagram handle, was captioned: “Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025.”

See the official picture here:

The picture of the couples together on the yacht seems to embody their New Year plans as they welcome 2025 in style. With just hours left before the new year begins, it is surely heartwarming to see Nayanthara and Madhavan spending time with their better halves.

Interestingly, Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, had earlier spent Christmas day together with their kids as well. The happy couple was seen wearing matching red outfits with their boys as they unwrapped gifts, sharing hugs and kisses.

The vibrancy of their Christmas spirit truly made it a sight to behold, as Nayanthara herself shared the images with the caption: “Happy Christmas, everyone. May this holiday bring you peace, love, and unforgettable moments. Love and blessings to everyone.”

See the official post here:

Coming to the professional fronts of the actors, R. Madhavan was last seen in the lead role in the film Shaitaan. The Ajay Devgn-starrer horror flick featured Jyotika as the female lead, with Madhavan playing a vicious antagonist.

Advertisement

The film was a remake of the 2023 Gujarati movie Vash, which revolved around the story of a family finding themselves in trouble when their daughter comes under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to appear in several Hindi films, including Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, and more. Additionally, Madhavan has the film Test, co-starring Nayanthara and Siddharth, lined up for release as well.

On the other hand, Nayanthara was last seen in her documentary film titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. The documentary, which was released directly on OTT platforms, showcased the actress’ personal and professional life, culminating in her marriage.

Furthermore, the actress has several projects in the pipeline, including Tamil films like Mannangatti Since 1960, Rakkayie, and more. She is also playing the lead role in the Malayalam film Dear Students and is reportedly set to feature in the Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer magnum opus, tentatively titled MMMN.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Yash in talks with 20th Century Fox for International Distribution of Toxic; December 2025 release