BREAKING: Nagarjuna Akkineni joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie as Simon, check out first look poster

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it marks Thalaivar's 171st film. On the occasion of Nagarjuna's 65th birthday, the makers of the film released an intriguing character poster welcoming the Mass actor in the movie.

In the monochrome poster, Nagarjuna can be seen in an intense and stylish avatar. He looks dapper in a rugged beard and moustache wearing dark-shaded sunglasses and a gold watch.

Nagarjuna will play the role of Simon in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Sharing the poster, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir."

Nagarjuna's introduction to the world Coolie was nothing short of a treat for his fans. Check out the poster below:

A day ago, Manjummel Boys fame Soubin Shahir was introduced to the star cast of the film. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared his first look from the movie on his social media handle and wrote, "Kicked to have #SoubinShahir sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Dayal. Welcome on board sir."

In the monochrome poster, the actor can be seen staring at a gold wristwatch with a cigarette in his house. Check out the poster below:

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has been making quite the buzz amongst fans. Recently, we learned that Aamir Khan might play a cameo role in Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial. For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth last collaborated in the film titled Aatank Hi Aatank.

Meanwhile, it has recently been confirmed that Kannada star Upendra Rao will play a pivotal role alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in prominent roles.

Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj will share screen space after three decades. Other details about the film are still being kept under wrap.

