EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj meet to discuss a cameo in Coolie and a standalone action film

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have been rumored to collaborate on a movie, and talks are heating up. According to a source, Pinkvilla has learned that Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj had met each other and discussed a few possible projects including a cameo and standalone movie.

Both Aamir and Lokesh are aligning themselves with each other for a potential collaboration which could either be a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, a standalone film, or even both. However, talks about the same are still going on with an official confirmation on either one still pending.

“They have met and are exploring several options… we need to wait and watch to know what works out from either of the two options,” confirms the source.

Earlier, it had been speculated that Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj would collaborate on a film together which would be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Now, it seems that the rumors are shaping up to be true and could potentially show both Rajinikanth and Aamir in the same frame.

Aamir Khan was last seen in a leading role for the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is now all set to appear in the movie called Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama flick which is directed by RS Prasanna.

Taking a similar name to his cult classic flick Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming movie is based on the Spanish film, Champions which was released back in 2018. The movie which is slated to hit the big screens this year also has Genelia Deshmukh playing the lead as well.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently shooting for the movie Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth. The ongoing project is expected to be a high-octane action flick that features the actor in a negatively-shaded character and a stylish avatar.

Recently, Kannada star Upendra Rao had made an official post about him joining the film’s cast but later deleted the same. Moreover, the movie also has actors Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in key roles as well.

The makers of Coolie had released a title teaser of the film a while back which featured the superstar in his fiery avatar as he knocked out anyone who dared to come his way. The movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander and is said to be a standalone film outside of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar's fun evening with 'close friends' and daughter Sitara was all about taking selfies and happy times