Brinda OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Trisha Krishnan starrer

The wait is finally over as Trisha Krishnan is all set for her OTT debut with her thrilling cop web series Brinda. The much-awaited mystery thriller series will be available for streaming on SonyLIV in August.

Trisha Krishnan’s debut web series to be released in August

Trisha Krishnan will be back with her exceptional performance and screen presence with her much-awaited web series Brinda. The Telugu cop show was in the making for the longest time and now has finally wrapped up its post-production.

Helmed by Surya Manoj Vangala, Brinda will be available for streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali on the popular OTT platform SonyLIV from August 2, 2024.

The exciting news was announced yesterday (July 8) by the streaming partner on social media.

The story of Brinda revolves around a police investigation that happens in Andhra Pradesh. Although the Trisha Krishnan starrer series is a cop drama, the filmmakers have reportedly included certain folklore elements, giving the series a mythological and spiritual touch.

Apart from the Leo actress, Brinda also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, and Ravindra in key roles. Trisha will be seen as a powerful cop for the first time in the series and she was quite disappointed that her maiden series was delayed for two long years.

As per a report in OTT Play, the Ghilli actress in one of her interviews expressed disappointment over the same and stated that Brinda has one of her best performances to date.

Advertisement

What’s next for Trisha Krishnan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in Leo with Thalapathy Vijay. Up next, the stunning actress will be seen with Chiranjeevi in one of the highly anticipated movies, Vishwambhara.

The upcoming Telugu language socio-fantasy film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role is written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film also features actors like Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Isha Chawla in key roles.

Vishwambhara has been produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose the film’s music.

Moreover, Trisha will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, Tovino Thomas‘s Identity, Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi, and Mohanlal starrer Ram.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna reveals reason behind wearing mask at recent airport spotting; says, 'Hectic schedules...'