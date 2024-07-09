Rashmika Mandanna reveals reason behind wearing mask at recent airport spotting; says, 'Hectic schedules...'

Rashmika Mandanna is renowned for her endearing gestures, adorable expressions, and remarkable attitude toward her fans, complemented by her captivating screen presence. Lately, the actress has been facing a challenging time with her hectic work schedule, requiring her to travel frequently from one location to another within a short period.

The Pushpa sensation was recently spotted returning home, and the moment quickly went viral on the internet. Fans adored the post, expressing their love and curiosity about her masked face, which led to several questions in the comments section. As usual, Rashmika, reacting to fans' concerns regarding her, has clarified the scenario.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to fans’ queries about masked face look

Earlier, one of her fan pages shared a post that talked about the possible reasons behind the Animal actress wearing a mast at recent airport spottings. The X user wrote, “For the past few days, we have noticed that #RashmikaMandanna wears a mask at the airport, preventing fans from seeing her face.”

The post continued with the hope of seeing her face again. The user continued, “I am wondering what the reason behind this could be. Perhaps she doesn't want to reveal her look for an upcoming movie… Hopefully, next time we get to see her face.”

In response to the fan’s sweet gesture, Rashmika Mandanna took to her X handle and shed light on the same. She revealed that her hectic schedule is affecting her skin, and for the same, she has been wearing a mask to take care of it.

The Dear Comrade star wrote, “Aww.. all the hectic schedules are taking a toll on my skin so just giving it a lil time to rest..” She concluded her note with a heart emoji.

Fans expressed their care for the beloved actress with comments like, “Yes, I understand. Your schedule is also very busy. Yet, you still make time for us. You are so sweet (sic)”

Another X user penned a quirky comment saying, “U r expression Queen dont take tention about ur skin”

“Time for self is very important. It gives you more strength,” another user expressed.

The Animal sensation papped at the airport

For those who aren't aware, Rashmika was recently seen at the airport sporting her affection for Korean fashion trends. During her arrival, she wore a unique denim dungaree paired with a cap and a face mask.

Check out the Rashmika’s airport look below:

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including Pushpa 2 with Stylish star Allu Arjun, Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, and Sikandar with Salman Khan.

Pushpa 2, highly anticipated for 2024, is scheduled to release on December 6, coinciding with Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava. Rashmika stars as the female lead in both films, adding an extra layer of excitement for movie buffs anticipating this box-office clash.

The actress is set to appear in the Telugu movie The Girlfriend, written and directed by National Award-winning writer and director Rahul Ravindran. The film features Dasara actor Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role opposite Rashmika.

Additionally, Rashmika will star in Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

