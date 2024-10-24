'But that girl was in love with SRK': Throwback to when Vijay Sethupathi revealed WHY he could not approach his crush

Vijay Sethupathi surprised everyone as he collaborated with Atlee for his blockbuster film Jawan in 2023. The Maharaja actor was seen playing a deadly villain in the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer. Vijay Sethupathi and SRK have spoken highly about each other in several media interactions. On a related note, at a pre-release event of Jawan in Chennai, the Vikram actor revealed how he could not approach his school crush because of Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read that right.

Talking about the same, Vijay Sethupathi said, "When I was in school, I had a crush on a girl. But she didn’t know. Every Jaanu has a Ram, after all (referring to his 2018 film ’96). But that girl was in love with SRK. It has taken these many years to have my revenge." The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor left everyone in splits by sharing this interesting anecdote.

At the same event, Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present, gave a rather witty reply to Vijay Sethupathi. On a lighter note, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said, "I am assuming all of them who have spoken in Tamil in front of you have only praised me so far because I could not understand. Except for Vijay Sethupathi, I think everybody praised me. He was talking about some girls and all. And Vijay sir let me tell you, you can take revenge, but you can't take my girls. They belong to me only.”

Everyone present at the venue burst out laughing at this humorous camaraderie between the two exceptional actors of Indian cinema. According to a report in the Times of India, Vijay Sethupathi, in one of the throwback interviews, showered SRK with praise. He called the Ra One actor a very humble, grounded, and helpful actor.

For the unversed, helmed by Bigil fame Atlee, Jawan revolves around the journey of a man driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society. The blockbuster movie further delves into how the man comes up against a monstrous outlaw who has caused extreme suffering to many innocent people. Apart from SRK and Sethupathi, Jawan features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Riddhi Dogra, and others in pivotal roles.

