Nayanthara unlocks core memories as Naanum Rowdy Dhan turns 9, recalls how her love story with Vignesh Shivan began on set

Lady superstar Nayanthara and ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi’s iconic 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhan is one of the most loved and popularized action rom-coms till date. The film was directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Dhanush. As the movie completed 9 years of its release, the diva dropped a heartfelt post expressing her gratitude and reliving her best memories.

Through a post on her account on Instagram, Nayanthara posted a special clip dedicated to the film Naanum Rowdy Dhan. It captured several special glimpses of her and her co-star Vijay Sethupathi both on-screen and off-screen, as well as a bunch of BTS glimpses with the crew.

Along with it, the actress penned a long note where she relived some of the best memories from working on the sets of the film. She mentioned how the project came as a blessing to her and left her with many new learnings and experiences. Most importantly, Nayanthara also expressed gratitude over the movie, since it ultimately led her to meet and fall in love with her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

She wrote, “A film that came to bless my life and change it forever. 9 years ago on this day, Naanum Rowdy Dhan released. Forever grateful to it for giving me new love from people, new lessons as a performer, new lessons as a performer, new core memories and new relationships. And of course I have to thank my man @wikkiofficial for giving me NRD, which gave me him. Sharing a collection of images that I've been carrying in my phone along with me all these years that constantly remind me of my special film.”

For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhan was released on October 21, 2015. The musical score of the movie was handled by Anirudh Ravichander while it was entirely bankrolled under superstar Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Films.

Initially, music composer Anirudh was chosen to spearhead the project. However, after he dropped out, it was Gautham Karthik and Lavanya Tripathi who were chosen as the lead pair. But when the project failed to materialize even after that, it was Dhanush who then took the reins of the movie and Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi were finally chosen as the leads.

The plot of the story revolves around the life of a rowdy man who falls in love with a girl whose hearing is impaired. However, he faces a grave challenge when his ladylove makes an unexpected request to him.

