Lucky Baskhar Title Track OUT: Dulquer Salmaan looks suave as a middle-class banker in 90s beats by GV Prakash

Dulquer Salmaan, known for his diverse roles, is gearing up for his next Telugu film titled Lucky Baskhar. Directed by Venky Atluri, this movie marks Dulquer's third foray into Telugu cinema, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience for audiences. On the occasion of Dulquer’s 41st birthday, the makers of the film released the title track, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Lucky Baskhar makers unveil title track on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday

In the Lucky Baskhar title track, Dulquer Salmaan looks charming as a middle-class banker who unexpectedly finds fortune. The lyrical video mesmerizes viewers with his serious, thoughtful expression. The song is surely a banger and teases at the plot of the film.

Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the track is available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, all performed by Usha Uthup. Lyrics are written by Vinayak Sasikumar, Ramajogayya Sastry, Manoj Muntashir, and Vanamali & Balaji Venu Gopal.

Meanwhile, the makers also shared a new poster featuring Dulquer seated on a black leather bench, dressed formally. The film, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, is a collaboration between Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas.

A look at Lucky Baskhar's teaser

The teaser for Lucky Baskhar that was released recently offered a glimpse into the life of Baskhar, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan, a banker at the fictional Magadha Bank. It showcases Baskhar as an ordinary middle-class Indian, wearied by the routine of waking up, dressing, and braving traffic to get to work, only to doze off at his desk.

Advertisement

Baskhar's mundane life undergoes an exciting transformation when he unexpectedly comes across a large sum of money, baffling those around him. The teaser also introduces actress Meenaakshi Chaudhary as Baskhar’s love interest.

Set in a different era, the film's detailed costumes and art direction add to its allure. The teaser hints at a compelling narrative exploring human nature's complexities and the quest for wealth and success.

Meanwhile, Lucky Baskhar will release on September 7 in theaters.

ALSO READ: Lucky Baskhar single promo OUT: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary sparkle undying romance in song Srimathi Garu