Kanguva to Devara: Bobby Deol emerges as top choice for antagonist roles in South Indian cinema; here's why

Step aside all the traditional villains; there’s a new contender in town. Yes, you read it right. If you are guessing who the new actor is, it’s none other than Bobby Deol. After making a mark in Bollywood, he is poised to take South Indian cinema by storm by redefining an antagonist’s role. Known for his incredible performance in films like Soldier, Bobby Deol is now setting his eyes on the South Indian film industry, where he's going to make waves as the quintessential bad guy.

Bobby's career took a remarkable turn in recent years. This shift has been significantly influenced by his roles in the web series Aashram and the film Animal, which have not only brought his career back to life but also established him as a prominent villain. So, continue reading and brace yourselves for an experience where he’s not just the villain; he’s the villain you can't take your eyes off.

How did Bobby Deol initially get success?

Bobby Deol made his debut in the Indian film industry as a child artist in Dharam Veer and later rose to fame with his role in the film Barsaat, which earned him accolades. Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, he starred in several successful films like Gupt, Soldier, and many more. These films showcased his potential as an actor. However, after a series of commercial failures, his career began to wane, leading to a significant downturn in the late 2000s.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol's resurgence with Aashram series

Bobby Deol's resurgence came with the web series Aashram, which was released back in 2020. In the series, the actor portrayed the role of Baba Nirala, a manipulative godman who is involved in various nefarious activities. His performance was well-received by the audience, earning him critical acclaim. Bobby Deol's acting on screen in this series marked a notable shift in his career, allowing him to explore darker themes as an actor.

The success of Aashram reignited the actor's career and he started getting more substantial roles in films that allowed him to embrace his newfound villainous persona. This transition was further solidified with his role in the film Love Hostel, where he played Viraj Singh Dagar, a ruthless ex-convict who targets young couples defying societal norms. His act of a menacing villain resonated with viewers, proving that he could command the screen with his intense roles.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol's breakthrough role with Animal

The turning point in Bobby Deol's career came with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the film which received mixed reviews, Deol played the primary antagonist opposite Ranbir. Even though his character was mute and had limited screen time, his powerful performance left a lasting impression on the audience. The film's commercial success further cemented the actor's status as a leading villain in cinema. This role not only revitalized his career but also opened doors for him in the South Indian film industry.

Bobby Deol's expansion into South Indian Cinema

Following the success of Animal, Bobby Deol's career trajectory took an exciting turn as he has been cast in several high-profile South Indian films. Notably, he will play antagonistic roles in upcoming projects such as Kanguva, Devara, and NBK109.

In Kanguva, Bobby Deol will play the role of the villain opposite Superstar Suriya. The film will release on October 10, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. Reports suggest that his character is important to the film's plot. Meanwhile, the movie will also feature Disha Patani in a significant role.

Advertisement

Additionally, the actor has joined the cast of Devara, where he will play an antagonist role alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will play a major role in the second installment of the film. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will release on September 27.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is also part of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th film tentatively titled NBK109. According to media reports, the actor will be playing the main antagonist in the film. The shooting of the film commenced in November last year.

As Bobby Deol continues to take on challenging roles, his future in the Indian film industry looks promising. His upcoming projects in South Indian cinema are likely to further showcase his versatile talent to a wider audience.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol likely to play antagonist following Saif Ali Khan in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Devara? Here's what we know