Top 7 upcoming Tamil movies in 2024: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Suriya starrer Kanguva and more

The Tamil film industry or Kollywood, has successfully secured a top place in Indian cinema. With its unique stories, screenplays, brilliant actors, and more, there has been a significant increase in moviegoers who are inclined toward Tamil films. If you too are an ardent fan of Tamil movies and looking forward to catching some upcoming movies, then we have got you covered. On this note, let’s look at the much-awaited upcoming Tamil movies below!

7 upcoming Tamil movies in 2024

1. Vettaiyan

Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami

Director: TJ Gnanavel

Release date: October 10, 2024

The first on the list of upcoming Tamil movies is this much-awaited film of Rajinikanth titled Vettaiyan. The superstar will be seen as an IPS officer and involved in high-octane action sequences in the movie. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the makers of Vettaiyan recently unveiled its prevue where Rajinikanth was showcased as an encounter specialist with the contradictory idea of human rights taking center stage.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, and many more in central roles. It is worth mentioning that the Vettaiyan marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Besides, the film also marks Mr. Bachchan’s Tamil debut and the makers have used AI to showcase him speaking in Tamil in the movie. Vettaiyan is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024.

2. Kanguva

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Aarash Shah, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam

Director: Siva

Release date: November 14

Undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of Suriya, Kanguva was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 10. However, the makers did not want the film to clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan at the box office and chose to go solo on November 14, 2024. As per several media reports, the story of Kanguva travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 and explores the story of a Hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished.

The Kaakha Kaakha actor has supposedly undergone a drastic physical transformation to build his physique suitable for the fearsome character in the movie. Further, reports also suggest that Suriya will be pulling off three different looks in total for the entire film.

3. Brother

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh

Director: M Rajesh

Release date: October 31, 2024

Next, we have yet another highly anticipated upcoming Tamil movie, Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead. The film revolves around a simple-going man, Karthik. The film's teaser hinted at a fun family premise that revolves around him and his elder sister, while humor and romance also become effective in their parts. Directed by M. Rajesh, Brother will be released on October 31, 2024.

4. Amaran

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan

Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Release date: October 31, 2024

Jayam Ravi’s Brother will clash with Shivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s biographical film Amaran on October 31, 2024. The upcoming Tamil action film is based on the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Amaran will explore the real-life tale of martyred Indian soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan. The movie will tell the story of the soldier from his early years to his death while on a counterterrorism operation when he was in deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from Sai Pallavi (who plays the martyred soldier’s wife) and Shivakarthikeyan, Amaran features Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan.

5. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Release Date: December (tentative)

Next on the list of upcoming Tamil movies is Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi. The highly anticipated action thriller is currently in the final leg of its shooting process, with the Azerbaijan schedule of the film being completed a few weeks ago. Going by several reports, Vidaamuyarchi is said to be high on action, with a few chase sequences being the highlight of the movie.

6. Bloody Beggar

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana, and Chandhoke

Director: Sivabalan Muthukumar

Release Date: October 31

Helmed by debutant filmmaker Sivbalan, Bloody Beggar features Kavin as the protagonist, and the film is announced to be released this Diwali. In the film, Kavin is set to play versatile and he is anticipated to explore his skills well through the upcoming film. Bloody Beggar is reportedly a comedy entertainer, and the film also has several popular faces in crucial roles.

7. Viduthalai Part 2

Cast: Bhavani Sre, Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Rajiv Menon, Prakash Raj

Director: Vetrimaaran

Release Date: December 20

Last but not least is Viduthalai: Part 2, another upcoming Tamil crime thriller that features superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kishore, Rajiv Menon, and others in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Grass Root Film Company and RS Infotainment and directed by Vetrimaaran. Talking about the plot of Viduthalai Part 2, the film will be in close continuation of its first part, released in 2023.

Reportedly, the sequel will delve deeper into Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Perumal Vaathiyaar, and how he became a prominent rebel leader. Additionally, it is understood that a significant part of the film will be set in the 1960s, especially the scenes between the Super Deluxe actor and Manju Warrier, who plays his wife.

With this, we have come to the end of the list of upcoming Tamil films in 2024. Let us know in the comments which one you are most excited about.

