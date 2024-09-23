THROWBACK: When Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde recreated Allu Arjun's iconic Butta Bomma dance moves from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde featured in the film titled Beast in 2022. The film was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. While the film did not meet its expectations at the box office, fans loved the on-screen chemistry of the duo. During Vijay's 49th birthday, Pooja Hegde shared a video on her Instagram handle where they were seen shaking a leg to Allu Arjun's hit track Butta Bomma from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramulo.

In the video, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde can be seen recreating Allu Arjun's iconic hook step from the song Butta Bomma with some others on the sets of their film. While Pooja had a blast grooving with Vijay, the Varisu actor nailed the hook step from the peppy dance number. The song originally featured Allu Arjun with Pooja Hegde.

Sharing the video, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast. Since it was @actorvijay Thalapathy’s bday yesterday #buttabomma #behindthescenes."

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay recently featured in The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT). The film directed by Venkat Prabhu released in theaters worldwide on September 5. The film is a box office success and is running successfully in theaters. It also featured Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhudeva, Jayaram and several others in prominent roles. In the film, Thalapathy Vijay portrayed dual roles - both father and son.

Advertisement

Currently, the actor is looking forward to working with H Vinoth on Thalapathy 69. The film is said to be Vijay's last film before he enters full-time into politics.

Making the announcement, the makers wrote, "We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial. Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, details about the star cast of Thalapathy 69 is still under wraps by the makers.



ALSO READ: Is Vijay starrer Thalapathy 69 likely to be revival of H Vinoth’s shelved project with Kamal Haasan?