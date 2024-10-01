The GOAT OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Vijay starrer action thriller online

The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay, hit the big screens on September 5. The film opened to positive reviews and earned Rs 449 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. Meanwhile, it collected close to Rs 249 crore in India. After a successful theatrical run, Venkat Prabhu's directorial movie is all set to make its OTT debut.

The Vijay starrer The GOAT is all set to release on Netflix on October 3. The announcement was made by the streaming giant via their social media handles. Sharing a post from the film, they wrote, "Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay’s The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi. #TheGOATOnNetflix."

Ahead of The GOAT OTT release date announcement, director Venkat Prabhu took to his social media handle X to pen a gratitude note. He wrote, "God is kind!!! Thanks to each and everyone of you who made our #GOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime a Mega BLOCKBUSTER."

While the director of The GOAT is happy that the film managed to cross the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, its performance outside Tamil Nadu might have fallen short of its expectations. This may be due to other releases including Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1, Karthi starrer Meiyazhagan and Lubber Pandhu.

Nonetheless, fans are looking forward to watching the film on OTT soon. According to media reports, Netflix bought the digital rights of the Vijay starrer for approximately Rs 90 crore.

Meanwhile, Vijay will start shooting for his last film Thalapathy 69 soon. The film is directed by filmmaker H Vinoth. While the star cast of Thalapathy 69 has not been finalized, reports suggest that Manju Warrier might join hands with the director. However, neither the actress nor the makers have confirmed these reports yet.

