Buzz: Ram Charan to play Lord Shri Ram in Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman? Here’s what we know

Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan was released on the occasion of Sankranti and has been lighting up the theatres on fire, with shows being added by the second. The film has caught the attention of celebrities across the country, and deservedly so.

Ram Charan to portray Lord Ram in Jai Hanuman?

Prasanth Varma’s meticulously crafted superhero film succeeded in blending divine elements with the superhero tropes, delivering a blockbuster. The director is also planning a second part to HanuMan titled Jai Hanuman, which has furthered the excitement for film lovers.

Well, the fun doesn’t end here as reportedly, Prasanth Varma has bigger plans for his superhero franchise. There have been rumors suggesting that Mega Powerstar star Ram Charan is going to be portraying the role of Lord Ram in the film. The actor has of course previously portrayed glimpses of Lord Ram in Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which became the talk of the town at that time. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

More about Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma has always been one of the most ambitious directors in Tollywood. Right from his debut film Awe, an anthology feature film like never before in Telugu cinema, to the first ever zombie film in Tollywood, Zombie Reddy. The director has ignored all commercial norms and has always strived to do something different. Enter Hanu-Man, and Prasanth Varma achieves the Herculean task of mounting a superhero film on a minuscule budget.

Prasanth Varma’s ambitious lineup of films

What is so impressive is, that we have just scratched the bottom of the surface, with respect to the director’s vision. The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe still has a lot more to offer for cinephiles. The director has announced his audacious idea of setting up 12 superhero films, 6 equally in phase 1 and phase 2. Hanu-Man has commenced this phase, and the next film to follow in this phase will most likely be Adhira.

Not many people know but Prasanth Varma already has another superhero project in his lineup, titled Adhira. The film stars Kalyan Dasari, son of producer D.V.V. Danayya. Post Adhira, Jai Hanuman is likely to be the next film. All in all, only the sky is the limit now for Prasanth Varma.

